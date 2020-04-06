Keywords Studios PLC 33% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Keywords Studios PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:KWS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Keywords Studios PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Jefferies International have set a target price of 1793 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 33.0% from the opening price of 1348 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 89 points and decreased 140 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1880 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1069 GBX.

Keywords Studios PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,499.01 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,465.22. There are currently 65,272,694 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 495,041. Market capitalisation for LON:KWS is £898,152,269 GBP.

