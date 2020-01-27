Keywords Studios PLC 33.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Keywords Studios PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:KWS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Keywords Studios PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Jefferies International have set a target price of 1881 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 33.7% from the opening price of 1407 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 96 points and increased 254 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1880 GBX while the year low share price is currently 885 GBX.

Keywords Studios PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,465.03 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,506.58. There are currently 65,272,694 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 217,825. Market capitalisation for LON:KWS is £911,206,808 GBP.