Keywords Studios PLC 19.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Keywords Studios PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:KWS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Keywords Studios PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Berenberg have set their target price at 1600 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 19.4% from today’s opening price of 1340 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 166 points and decreased 155 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1880 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1069 GBX.

Keywords Studios PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,512.44 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,474.79. There are currently 65,272,694 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 499,138. Market capitalisation for LON:KWS is £849,050,901 GBP.

