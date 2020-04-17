Keywords Studios PLC 18.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Keywords Studios PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:KWS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Keywords Studios PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 1825 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 18.8% from the opening price of 1536 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 204 points and decreased 24 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1880 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1069 GBX.

Keywords Studios PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,514.08 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,452.03. There are currently 65,671,515 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 373,247. Market capitalisation for LON:KWS is £984,416,009 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn