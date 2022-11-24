Keywords Studios PLC 15.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios PLC with ticker (LON:KWS) now has a potential upside of 15.9% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 3,450 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Keywords Studios PLC share price of 2,900 GBX at opening today (24/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 15.9%. Trading has ranged between 1,950 (52 week low) and 3,000 (52 week high) with an average of 147,731 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,250,814,416.



Keywords Studios Plc is an international technical services provider to the global video games industry. The Company provides integrated Art Creation, Marketing, Game Development, Audio, Functional Testing, Localization, Localization Testing and Player Support services. The Art Creation service creates graphical art assets for video games. Marketing services include brand campaign strategies, game trailers and marketing art and materials. Game Development provides external development services to game developers and publishers. Audio service provides multi language voice-over, original voice recording, music and sound design service. Functional Testing provides discovery and documentation of game defects and testing services. Localization service provides translation of in game text, audio scripts, cultural and local adaptation, accreditation, packaging and marketing materials over 50 languages. Player Support service provides multi-lingual services across all forms of social media.







