Keystone Law Group PLC .3% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Keystone Law Group PLC with ticker (LON:KEYS) now has a potential upside of .3% according to Peel Hunt Limited.







Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 900 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Keystone Law Group PLC share price of 897 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential upside of .3%. Trading has ranged between 497 (52 week low) and 905 (52 week high) with an average of 14,273 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £280,652,345.



Keystone Law Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of legal services. The Company is focused on providing legal services to businesses and individuals. The Company offers a range of services, which include banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction, and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute protection, employment, employment, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, pension and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and solvency, tax, and technology. It provides services in various sectors, such as aviation, charities and education, energy and natural resources, financial services, food and beverages, hotels, hospitals and leisure, in-house counsel, life science and healthcare, media, music, marine and shipping, private client, property development, retail, sports, technology and telecoms.







