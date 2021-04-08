KeyCorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

KeyCorp found using ticker (KEY) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 24 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 21.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.37 and the 200 day MA is 16.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $19,720m. Visit the company website at: http://www.key.com

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of February 25, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and 1,400 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.