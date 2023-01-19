Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

KeyCorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

KeyCorp found using ticker (KEY) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 20.84. With the stocks previous close at 18.02 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.99 and the 200 day MA is 18.28. The market cap for the company is $16,084m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.key.com

The potential market cap would be $18,601m based on the market concensus.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 999 branches and 1,317 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

