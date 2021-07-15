Twitter
KeyCorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

KeyCorp found using ticker (KEY) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 23.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.38 while the 200 day moving average is 20.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,401m. Visit the company website at: http://www.key.com

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of February 25, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and 1,400 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp, through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association, has a strategic alliance with XUP to provide digital and physical merchant services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

