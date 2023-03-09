Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. found using ticker (KW) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 18 and has a mean target at 19. Now with the previous closing price of 17.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The 50 day MA is 17.02 while the 200 day moving average is 17.72. The market cap for the company is $2,486m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kennedywilson.com

The potential market cap would be $2,639m based on the market concensus.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.