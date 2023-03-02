Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. found using ticker (KW) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 19 with a mean TP of 19.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,299m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kennedywilson.com

The potential market cap would be $2,682m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.