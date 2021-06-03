Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. found using ticker (KW) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 21 and has a mean target at 22.33. Now with the previous closing price of 20.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.81. The company has a market cap of $2,865m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kennedywilson.com

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had ownership interests in 10,350 multifamily units, 8.6 million square feet of commercial space, and one hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.