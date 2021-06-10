Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. found using ticker (KW) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 21 with a mean TP of 22.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The 50 day MA is 20.1 and the 200 day MA is 18.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,889m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kennedywilson.com

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had ownership interests in 10,350 multifamily units, 8.6 million square feet of commercial space, and one hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.