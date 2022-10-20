Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.0% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. with ticker code (KW) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 21 with the average target price sitting at 23.13. Now with the previous closing price of 15.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 47.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,136m. Company Website: https://www.kennedywilson.com

The potential market cap would be $3,139m based on the market concensus.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had ownership interests in 10,460 multifamily units, 4.9 million square feet of office space, 3.4 million square feet of retail and industrial space, and one hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.