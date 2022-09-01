Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.4% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. with ticker code (KW) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 22.5 calculating the average target price we see 24.38. With the stocks previous close at 17.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 37.4%. The 50 day MA is 19.45 while the 200 day moving average is 21.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,420m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kennedywilson.com

The potential market cap would be $3,325m based on the market concensus.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had ownership interests in 10,460 multifamily units, 4.9 million square feet of office space, 3.4 million square feet of retail and industrial space, and one hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.