Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.8% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. found using ticker (KW) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 24 and has a mean target at 25.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.87 and the 200 day MA is 22.21. The company has a market cap of $2,657m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kennedywilson.com

The potential market cap would be $3,449m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had ownership interests in 10,460 multifamily units, 4.9 million square feet of office space, 3.4 million square feet of retail and industrial space, and one hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.