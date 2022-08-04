Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.1% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. with ticker code (KW) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 24 with a mean TP of 25.25. Now with the previous closing price of 19.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,829m. Company Website: https://www.kennedywilson.com

The potential market cap would be $3,595m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had ownership interests in 10,460 multifamily units, 4.9 million square feet of office space, 3.4 million square feet of retail and industrial space, and one hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.