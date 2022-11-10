Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.9% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. with ticker code (KW) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 18 with a mean TP of 20.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.09 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.34 and the 200 day moving average is 20.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,158m. Company Website: https://www.kennedywilson.com

The potential market cap would be $2,716m based on the market concensus.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had ownership interests in 10,460 multifamily units, 4.9 million square feet of office space, 3.4 million square feet of retail and industrial space, and one hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.