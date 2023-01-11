Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. found using ticker (KW) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 17 with a mean TP of 19.33. With the stocks previous close at 15.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.6%. The 50 day MA is 16.29 while the 200 day moving average is 18.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,220m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kennedywilson.com

The potential market cap would be $2,700m based on the market concensus.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had ownership interests in 10,460 multifamily units, 4.9 million square feet of office space, 3.4 million square feet of retail and industrial space, and one hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.