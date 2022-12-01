Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. with ticker code (KW) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 17 with a mean TP of 20. Now with the previous closing price of 16.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.7. The market cap for the company is $2,345m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kennedywilson.com

The potential market cap would be $2,836m based on the market concensus.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had ownership interests in 10,460 multifamily units, 4.9 million square feet of office space, 3.4 million square feet of retail and industrial space, and one hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.