Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. found using ticker (KW) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 26.5. Now with the previous closing price of 22.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.95 and the 200 day MA is 21.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,204m. Find out more information at: https://www.kennedywilson.com

The potential market cap would be $3,751m based on the market concensus.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had ownership interests in 10,350 multifamily units, 8.6 million square feet of commercial space, and one hotel. It also holds three apartment communities totaling 640 units and a multifamily development site. In addition, it is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.