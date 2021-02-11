Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. with ticker code (KW) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 20.25. With the stocks previous close at 17.85 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The day 50 moving average is 17.79 and the 200 day moving average is 15.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,530m. Find out more information at: http://www.kennedywilson.com

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 49 million square feet of property, including 29,705 multifamily rental units; and 22.0 million square feet of commercial property. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.