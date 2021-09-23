Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. found using ticker (KW) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 22.5 calculating the mean target price we have 23.88. With the stocks previous close at 21.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The day 50 moving average is 21.38 and the 200 day moving average is 20.48. The company has a market cap of $3,264m. Company Website: http://www.kennedywilson.com

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had ownership interests in 10,350 multifamily units, 8.6 million square feet of commercial space, and one hotel. It also holds three apartment communities totaling 640 units and a multifamily development site. In addition, it is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.