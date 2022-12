Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. with ticker code (KW) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 19.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The 50 day MA is 16.18 and the 200 day MA is 19.4. The market cap for the company is $2,385m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kennedywilson.com

The potential market cap would be $2,701m based on the market concensus.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had ownership interests in 10,460 multifamily units, 4.9 million square feet of office space, 3.4 million square feet of retail and industrial space, and one hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.