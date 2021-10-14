Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. with ticker code (KW) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 22.5 with the average target price sitting at 24.63. With the stocks previous close at 22.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The 50 day MA is 21.63 and the 200 day MA is 20.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,413m. Find out more information at: http://www.kennedywilson.com

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had ownership interests in 10,350 multifamily units, 8.6 million square feet of commercial space, and one hotel. It also holds three apartment communities totaling 640 units and a multifamily development site. In addition, it is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. - Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.