Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. with ticker code (KW) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 22.5 with the average target price sitting at 24.63. With the stocks previous close at 22.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The 50 day MA is 21.63 and the 200 day MA is 20.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,413m. Find out more information at: http://www.kennedywilson.com

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had ownership interests in 10,350 multifamily units, 8.6 million square feet of commercial space, and one hotel. It also holds three apartment communities totaling 640 units and a multifamily development site. In addition, it is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.