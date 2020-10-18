Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.8% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. found using ticker (KW) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 15.5 with a mean TP of 18.83. With the stocks previous close at 14.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.8%. The day 50 moving average is 14.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,030m. Company Website: http://www.kennedywilson.com

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 49 million square feet of property, including 29,705 multifamily rental units; and 22.0 million square feet of commercial property. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

