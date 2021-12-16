Kennametal Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

Kennametal Inc. found using ticker (KMT) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 37 with a mean TP of 42.2. With the stocks previous close at 35.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.0%. The day 50 moving average is 37.66 while the 200 day moving average is 37.81. The company has a market cap of $2,989m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kennametal.com

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The company offers standard and custom products, including turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services, as well as specialized wear components and metallurgical powders for manufacturers engaged in various industries, such as the manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the oil and gas industry, as well as power generation. It also provides specified product design, selection, application, and support services; and standard and custom metal cutting solutions to aerospace, general engineering, energy, and transportation customers. In addition, the company produces compacts, nozzles, frac seats, and custom components used in oil and gas, and petrochemical industries; rod blanks and abrasive water jet nozzles for general industries; earth cutting tools and systems used in underground mining, trenching and foundation drilling, and road milling; tungsten carbide and specialty alloy powders for the oil and gas, aerospace, and process industries; and ceramics used by the packaging industry for metallization of films and papers. It provides its products under the Kennametal, WIDIA, WIDIA Hanita, and WIDIA GTD brands through its direct sales force; a network of independent and national distributors; integrated supplier channels; and through the Internet. Kennametal Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.