Kennametal Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Kennametal Inc. found using ticker (KMT) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 48 and 37 with a mean TP of 41.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.31 while the 200 day moving average is 38.2. The market cap for the company is $3,075m. Company Website: http://www.kennametal.com

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The company offers standard and custom products, including turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services, as well as specialized wear components and metallurgical powders for manufacturers engaged in various industries, such as the manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the oil and gas industry, as well as power generation. It also provides specified product design, selection, application, and support services; and standard and custom metal cutting solutions to aerospace, general engineering, energy, and transportation customers. In addition, the company produces compacts, nozzles, frac seats, and custom components used in oil and gas, and petrochemical industries; rod blanks and abrasive water jet nozzles for general industries; earth cutting tools and systems used in underground mining, trenching and foundation drilling, and road milling; tungsten carbide and specialty alloy powders for the oil and gas, aerospace, and process industries; and ceramics used by the packaging industry for metallization of films and papers. It provides its products under the Kennametal, WIDIA, WIDIA Hanita, and WIDIA GTD brands through its direct sales force; a network of independent and national distributors; integrated supplier channels; and through the Internet. Kennametal Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.