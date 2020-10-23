Kennametal Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.7% Downside

Kennametal Inc. with ticker code (KMT) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 31.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.2 this indicates there is a potential downside of -7.7%. The 50 day MA is 31.55 while the 200 day moving average is 28.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,719m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kennametal.com

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The company offers standard and custom products, including turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services, as well as specialized wear components and metallurgical powders for manufacturers engaged in various industries, such as the manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the oil and gas industry, as well as power generation. It also provides specified product design, selection, application, and support services; and standard and custom metal cutting solutions to general engineering, aerospace, energy, and transportation customers. In addition, the company produces compacts, nozzles, frac seats, and custom components used in oil and gas, and petrochemical industries; rod blanks and abrasive water jet nozzles for general industries; earth cutting tools and systems used in underground mining, trenching and foundation drilling, and road milling; tungsten carbide and specialty alloy powders for the oil and gas, aerospace, and process industries; and ceramics used by the packaging industry for metallization of films and papers. It provides its products under the Kennametal, WIDIA, WIDIA Hanita, and WIDIA GTD brands through its direct sales force; a network of independent and national chain distributors; integrated supplier channels; and value added resellers, as well as through the Internet. Kennametal Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn