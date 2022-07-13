Kenmare Resources plc 40.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources plc with ticker (LON:KMR) now has a potential upside of 40.2% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 750 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Kenmare Resources plc share price of 449 GBX at opening today (13/07/2022) indicates a potential upside of 40.2%. Trading has ranged between 4 (52 week low) and 457 (52 week high) with an average of 98,424 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £436,427,443.



Kenmare Resources plc is a producer of mineral sand products. The Company is engaged in the operation of Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, which is located on the north east coast of Mozambique. It produces titanium minerals and zircon. The Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. The Company’s products are consumed in items, such as paints, plastics, and ceramic tiles.







