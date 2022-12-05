Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Kenmare Resources plc 38.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Kenmare Resources plc with ticker (LON:KMR) now has a potential upside of 38.1% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 710 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Kenmare Resources plc share price of 440 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 38.1%. Trading has ranged between 367 (52 week low) and 533 (52 week high) with an average of 107,805 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £411,366,189.

Kenmare Resources plc is a mining company, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The Company is a producer of mineral sands products. The Company’s products are raw materials consumed in items, such as paints, plastics, and ceramic tiles. The Moma Mine contains deposits of heavy minerals, which include the titanium minerals ilmenite and rutile, as well as the zirconium silicate mineral, zircon. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, rutile, and mineral sands concentrate. Its two core product streams include titanium feedstocks (ilmenite and rutile) and zircon, which is a zirconium mineral. Ilmenite is its primary product. The Company also produces a small quantity of monazite (a mineral containing rare-earth elements) as part of a mixture of products in a concentrate.



