KemPharm – Consenus Indicates Potential 941.7% Upside

KemPharm with ticker code (KMPH) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 2.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 941.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.39. The market cap for the company is $15m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://kempharm.com

KemPharm, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company’s product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder. It also provides APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product candidate of benzhydrocodone and acetaminophen to treat the short-term management of acute pain. The company has a collaboration agreement with KVK-Tech to manufacture and commercialize APADAZ. KemPharm was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn