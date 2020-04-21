KemPharm – Consenus Indicates Potential 861.5% Upside

KemPharm with ticker code (KMPH) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 2.5 and has a mean target at 2.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 861.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $15m. Find out more information at: http://kempharm.com

KemPharm, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company’s product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder. It also provides APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product candidate of benzhydrocodone and acetaminophen to treat the short-term management of acute pain. The company has a collaboration agreement with KVK-Tech to manufacture and commercialize APADAZ. KemPharm was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

