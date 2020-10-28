Kellogg Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

Kellogg Company found using ticker (K) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 79 and 54 and has a mean target at 71.53. Now with the previous closing price of 66.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The 50 day MA is 65.06 and the 200 day MA is 66.2. The market cap for the company is $22,530m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kelloggcompany.com

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Kashi, Bear Naked, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Choco Krispies, Crunchy Nut, Nutri-Grain, Special K, Squares, Zucaritas, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Split Stix, Be Natural, LCMs, Coco Pops, Rice Krispies Squares, Kashi Go, Vector, and Gardenburger brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

