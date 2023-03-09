Kellogg Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.7% Upside

Kellogg Company with ticker code (K) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 82 and 61 with the average target price sitting at 73.38. With the stocks previous close at 64.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 68.44 and the 200 day moving average is 71.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,177m. Find out more information at: https://www.kelloggcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $25,215m based on the market concensus.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Kashi, Bear Naked, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Choco Krispies, Crunchy Nut, Nutri-Grain, Special K, Squares, Zucaritas, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Sunibrite, Split Stix, Be Natural, LCMs, Coco Pops, Frosties, Krave, Rice Krispies Treats, Kashi Go, Crunchy Nut, Rice Krispies Squares, Incogmeato, Veggitizers, and Gardenburger brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.