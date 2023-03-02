Kellogg Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

Kellogg Company found using ticker (K) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 61 with a mean TP of 73.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 69.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 71.39. The market cap for the company is $22,308m. Company Website: https://www.kelloggcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $24,825m based on the market concensus.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Kashi, Bear Naked, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Choco Krispies, Crunchy Nut, Nutri-Grain, Special K, Squares, Zucaritas, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Sunibrite, Split Stix, Be Natural, LCMs, Coco Pops, Frosties, Krave, Rice Krispies Treats, Kashi Go, Crunchy Nut, Rice Krispies Squares, Incogmeato, Veggitizers, and Gardenburger brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.