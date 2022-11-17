Kellogg Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Kellogg Company with ticker code (K) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 82 and 57 calculating the mean target price we have 73.62. With the stocks previous close at 69.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 72.11 and the 200 day moving average is 69.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,019m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kelloggcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $25,498m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Kashi, Bear Naked, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Choco Krispies, Crunchy Nut, Nutri-Grain, Special K, Squares, Zucaritas, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Sunibrite, Split Stix, Be Natural, LCMs, Coco Pops, Frosties, Rice Krispies Squares, Kashi Go, Vector, Incogmeato, Veggitizers, and Gardenburger brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.