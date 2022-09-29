Kellogg Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

Kellogg Company with ticker code (K) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 82 and 57 and has a mean target at 74.04. Now with the previous closing price of 72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 73.46 while the 200 day moving average is 68.49. The market cap for the company is $24,740m. Find out more information at: https://www.kelloggcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $25,441m based on the market concensus.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Kashi, Bear Naked, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Choco Krispies, Crunchy Nut, Nutri-Grain, Special K, Squares, Zucaritas, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Sunibrite, Split Stix, Be Natural, LCMs, Coco Pops, Frosties, Rice Krispies Squares, Kashi Go, Vector, Incogmeato, Veggitizers, and Gardenburger brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.