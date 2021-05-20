Kellogg Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Kellogg Company found using ticker (K) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 76 and 53 with the average target price sitting at 67.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 66.04 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 64.2 while the 200 day moving average is 61.83. The company has a market cap of $22,486m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kelloggcompany.com

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Kashi, Bear Naked, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Choco Krispies, Crunchy Nut, Nutri-Grain, Special K, Squares, Zucaritas, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Sunibrite, Split Stix, Be Natural, LCMs, Coco Pops, Frosties, Rice Krispies Squares, Kashi Go, Vector, Incogmeato, Veggitizers, and Gardenburger brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.