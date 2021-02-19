Twitter
Kellogg Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

Kellogg Company found using ticker (K) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 76 and 52 with a mean TP of 65.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 59.12 and the 200 day MA is 63.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,461m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kelloggcompany.com

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Kashi, Bear Naked, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Choco Krispies, Crunchy Nut, Nutri-Grain, Special K, Squares, Zucaritas, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Split Stix, Be Natural, LCMs, Coco Pops, Rice Krispies Squares, Kashi Go, Vector, and Gardenburger brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

