Kellogg Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Kellogg Company with ticker code (K) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 83 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 71.45. Now with the previous closing price of 70.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.4%. The day 50 moving average is 67.52 and the 200 day MA is 64.64. The company has a market cap of $23,695m. Company Website: https://www.kelloggcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $24,031m based on the market concensus.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Kashi, Bear Naked, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Choco Krispies, Crunchy Nut, Nutri-Grain, Special K, Squares, Zucaritas, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Sunibrite, Split Stix, Be Natural, LCMs, Coco Pops, Frosties, Rice Krispies Squares, Kashi Go, Vector, Incogmeato, Veggitizers, and Gardenburger brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

