Kellogg Company – Consensus Indicates Potential .6% Upside

Kellogg Company found using ticker (K) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 82 and 55 with the average target price sitting at 73.94. With the stocks previous close at 73.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of .6%. The day 50 moving average is 73.01 and the 200 day MA is 69.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $25,026m. Company Website: https://www.kelloggcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $25,179m based on the market concensus.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Kashi, Bear Naked, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Choco Krispies, Crunchy Nut, Nutri-Grain, Special K, Squares, Zucaritas, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Sunibrite, Split Stix, Be Natural, LCMs, Coco Pops, Frosties, Rice Krispies Squares, Kashi Go, Vector, Incogmeato, Veggitizers, and Gardenburger brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.