KE Holdings Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.5% Upside

KE Holdings Inc with ticker code (BEKE) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39.2 and 18.47 with a mean TP of 23.24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.52. The company has a market cap of $21,487m. Find out more information at: https://ke.com

The potential market cap would be $30,412m based on the market concensus.

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.