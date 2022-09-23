KE Holdings Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.4% Upside

KE Holdings Inc with ticker code (BEKE) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38.73 and 18.24 calculating the mean target price we have 22.76. With the stocks previous close at 16.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.4%. The day 50 moving average is 16.11 and the 200 day MA is 16.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,541m. Find out more information at: https://ke.com

The potential market cap would be $30,285m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.