KE Holdings Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.9% Upside

KE Holdings Inc with ticker code (BEKE) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38.98 and 18.36 with the average target price sitting at 22.95. Now with the previous closing price of 17.81 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.62. The company has a market cap of $23,032m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://ke.com

The potential market cap would be $29,679m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.