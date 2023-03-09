KBR, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

KBR, Inc. found using ticker (KBR) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 61 with the average target price sitting at 66.64. Now with the previous closing price of 54.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 52.2 and the 200 day moving average is 49.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,458m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kbr.com

The potential market cap would be $9,099m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

KBR, Inc. provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its services cover research and development, advanced prototyping, acquisition support, systems engineering, cyber analytics, space domain awareness, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, global supply chain management, and operations readiness and support, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. This segment also provides various professional advisory services to deliver high-end systems engineering, systems assurance, and technology to customers across the defense, energy, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment holds a portfolio of approximately 70 proprietary process technologies for ammonia/syngas/fertilizers, chemical/petrochemicals, clean refining, and circular process/circular economy solutions. This segment also provides synergistic services, including advisory and consulting focused on broad-based energy transition and net-zero carbon emission solutions; high-end engineering, design and program management centered around decarbonization, energy efficiency, environmental impact and asset optimization; and digitally-enabled operating and monitoring solutions. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.