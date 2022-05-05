Twitter
KBR – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.8% Upside

KBR found using ticker (KBR) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 67 and 56 calculating the mean target price we have 63.9. With the stocks previous close at 48.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 52.59 while the 200 day moving average is 45.11. The market cap for the company is $6,763m. Company Website: https://www.kbr.com

The potential market cap would be $8,979m based on the market concensus.

KBR provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its services cover research and development, advanced prototyping, acquisition support, systems engineering, cyber analytics, space domain awareness, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, global supply chain management, and operations readiness and support, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. This segment also provides various professional advisory services to deliver high-end systems engineering, systems assurance, and technology to customers across the defense, energy, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment holds a portfolio of approximately 70 proprietary process technologies for ammonia/syngas/fertilizers, chemical/petrochemicals, clean refining, and circular process/circular economy solutions. This segment also includes advisory and consulting practices that focuses on energy transition and net-zero carbon emission consulting; and provides engineering, design, and professional services, as well as industrial solutions through KBR INSITE, a proprietary, digital, and cloud-based operations and maintenance platform that identifies opportunities for clients to achieve sustainable improvements in production, reliability, environment impact, energy efficiency, and profitability. KBR was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

