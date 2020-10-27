KBR – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

KBR found using ticker (KBR) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 28 calculating the mean target price we have 30.22. With the stocks previous close at 24.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.82 while the 200 day moving average is 22.78. The market cap for the company is $3,405m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kbr.com

KBR provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. This segment’s services cover from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, to operations support, maintenance, and field logistics. The Technology Solutions segment provides proprietary technologies, equipment and catalyst supply, digital solutions and associated knowledge-based services into a global business for refining, petrochemicals, inorganic, and specialty chemicals, as well as gasification, syngas, ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers. The Energy Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions across the upstream, midstream, and downstream hydrocarbons markets; comprehensive project and program delivery solutions, as well as engineering services, front-end consulting and feasibility studies, sustaining capital construction, turnarounds, maintenance services, and others. This segment provides EPC, and consulting and engineering services for onshore oil and gas; LNG/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; offshore oil and gas; and floating solutions. KBR was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

