KBR – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.3% Upside

KBR found using ticker (KBR) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 47 calculating the average target price we see 53.11. With the stocks previous close at 43.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.02 and the 200 day moving average is 41.45. The market cap for the company is $6,147m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kbr.com

The potential market cap would be $7,454m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

KBR provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its services cover research and development, systems engineering, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, operations support, readiness, and logistics. This segment also offers software and engineering solutions to critical national security missions across space, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, missile defense, and intelligence domains to the United States government and related defense agencies. The Technology Solutions segment provides proprietary technologies, equipment and catalyst supply, digital solutions, and associated knowledge-based services into a global business for refining, petrochemicals, inorganic, and specialty chemicals, as well as gasification, syngas, ammonia, nitric acid, and fertilizers. The Energy Solutions segment provides life-cycle support solutions across the upstream, midstream, and downstream markets, including advisory services focused on energy transition and net zero carbon objective; technology led industrial solutions focused on advanced remote operations capabilities to improve throughput, reliability, and environmental sustainability; digitally-enabled professional services, such as complex program management, engineering and design, and advanced project integration; and other construction services. KBR has strategic partnership with Adarga for defense and national security development. KBR is headquartered in Houston, Texas.