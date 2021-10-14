KBR – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

KBR found using ticker (KBR) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 46.22. Now with the previous closing price of 41.64 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.0%. The 50 day MA is 39.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.32. The company has a market cap of $5,817m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kbr.com

KBR provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its services cover research and development, systems engineering, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, operations support, readiness, and logistics. This segment also offers software and engineering solutions to critical national security missions across space, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, missile defense, and intelligence domains to the United States government and related defense agencies. The Technology Solutions segment provides proprietary technologies, equipment and catalyst supply, digital solutions, and associated knowledge-based services into a global business for refining, petrochemicals, inorganic, and specialty chemicals, as well as gasification, syngas, ammonia, nitric acid, and fertilizers. The Energy Solutions segment provides life-cycle support solutions across the upstream, midstream, and downstream markets, including advisory services focused on energy transition and net zero carbon objective; technology led industrial solutions focused on advanced remote operations capabilities to improve throughput, reliability, and environmental sustainability; digitally-enabled professional services, such as complex program management, engineering and design, and advanced project integration; and other construction services. KBR has strategic partnership with Adarga for defense and national security development. KBR is headquartered in Houston, Texas.